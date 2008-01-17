Samsung i900 leaked online?

According to online reports, Samsung is prepping a new high-end smartphone, possibly to be launched at February's World Mobile Congress (3GSM) mobile industry event.

An Italian website (called Cellularmania as you might have gathered from the subtle watermarking on the product shot) has got the gossip on the new handset.

Offering a 3.5-inch 240 x 400 touchscreen and a Windows Mobile OS, the i900 looks as if it will rival both Apple's iPhone and HTC's Touch range.

According to the site, the i900, measuring a slimline 112 x 56 x 12.5mm will offer quad band GSM/UMTS and mega-speedy 7.2Mbps HSDPA connectivty.

These speeds - only available in certain areas in the UK - would make it one of the fastest, if not

fastest, handset on the market.

Other connectivity comes in via Bluetooth 2.0 + EDR and Wi-Fi and it will offer a 5-megapixel camera, integrated GPS as well as FM radio, TV out, microSDHC up to 8GB and will run Windows Mobile 6.1 and an boast Opera 9.0 mobile browser.

Skeptics might think the specs, as well as being wish-list ideal, are a little confused. We'll have to wait and see if this has been mocked up by a fan, or is the real deal. Pocket-lint will be attending the World Mobile Congress so will bring you all the news nearer the time.