Samsung SGH-G800 gets official launch

We've known about this G600 upgrade for a while, but it seems the Samsung SGH-G800 has just received an official European launch.

The new Samsung SGH-G800 is a triband GSM (900/1800/1900)/3G UMTS2100/HSDPA slider with a dimensions of 101 x 51 x 19mm.

The main selling point for this new handset is its 5-megapixel camera, and associated features that include video editing and blogging functions.

The Samsung G800 camera offers three times optical zoom, Xenon flash, digital image stabilization, red-eye reduction, wide dynamic range and face recognition capability.

Other specs worthy of note are the 2.4-inch 262K colour 320 x 240 pixel QVGA display, microSD card slot as well as USB2.0/Bluetooth 2.0 connectivity.

The pricing for the Samsung G800 has not been revealed yet, but it will go on sale in Europe next month.

Samsung G800 specifications:

HSDPA (3.6 Mbps)

5-megapixel camera

Optical Inner Zoom (3X Optical, 4X Digital)

Xenon Flash, Auto Focus

Wide Dynamic Range (WDR), Face Detection

Image Stabilizer, Image Editor, Image Stamp

Panorama / Mosaic / Macro Shot

Landscape Camera UI, Camera Lens Cover

2.4-inch 262K QVGA TFT LCD

PictBridge / USB2.0 / Bluetooth v 2.0

Full browser with Yahoo / Google search