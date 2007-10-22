Samsung SGH-G800 gets official launch
We've known about this G600 upgrade for a while, but it seems the Samsung SGH-G800 has just received an official European launch.
The new Samsung SGH-G800 is a triband GSM (900/1800/1900)/3G UMTS2100/HSDPA slider with a dimensions of 101 x 51 x 19mm.
The main selling point for this new handset is its 5-megapixel camera, and associated features that include video editing and blogging functions.
The Samsung G800 camera offers three times optical zoom, Xenon flash, digital image stabilization, red-eye reduction, wide dynamic range and face recognition capability.
Other specs worthy of note are the 2.4-inch 262K colour 320 x 240 pixel QVGA display, microSD card slot as well as USB2.0/Bluetooth 2.0 connectivity.
The pricing for the Samsung G800 has not been revealed yet, but it will go on sale in Europe next month.
Samsung G800 specifications:
HSDPA (3.6 Mbps)
5-megapixel camera
Optical Inner Zoom (3X Optical, 4X Digital)
Xenon Flash, Auto Focus
Wide Dynamic Range (WDR), Face Detection
Image Stabilizer, Image Editor, Image Stamp
Panorama / Mosaic / Macro Shot
Landscape Camera UI, Camera Lens Cover
2.4-inch 262K QVGA TFT LCD
PictBridge / USB2.0 / Bluetooth v 2.0
Full browser with Yahoo / Google search
