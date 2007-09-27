Samsung i550 GPS phone announced, coming in November?

We've brought you news about the Samsung i550 GPS phone before but more details are emerging to provide a more complete picture of this device as it nears its launch.

The phone has now been officially announced - although we received an official "no comment" when we asked if and when it would be coming to the UK.

The built-in GPS will make it Samsung's first navigational offering running on the S60 platform. In addition you get a none-too-shabby 3.2-megapixel camera with auto-focus, LED flash and dedicated camera button.

The brushed metal looks we saw when it was first leaked seem to have transformed to sleek black, while the music playing functionality and a 3.5mm audio jack means it won't all be work, work, work.

Connectivity-wise you're looking at HSDPA as well as USB 2.0 and Bluetooth 2.0 (including A2DP) for local connectivity options, there's a 2.6-inch screen and microSD card slot.

The reports put the phone available in November, with prices around the 400 euro mark. We'll update you when we can prise out more info about the UK launch...