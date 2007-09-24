Samsung officially launch Giorgio Armani-Samsung Mobile

Samsung has officially announced that it is to team up with Italian fashion house Giorgio Armani to launch a range of gadgets around the world.

Making the announcement at the Milan Fashion week, the two firms will jointly develop mobile phones, flat-screen televisions and other electronic products, it said in a statement.

Designed by Giorgio Armani and realised by Samsung Electronics, the Giorgio Armani-Samsung Mobile will aim to offer customers yet another alternative to the multitude of fashion phones already on the market or planned from the likes of Prada, Ted Baker, Mandarina Duck and Levi.

The Tri-band Giorgio Armani-Samsung Mobile will feature a 2.6-inch QVGA TFT LCD touchscreen with like the new Viewty from LG a haptic interface that gives a vibration when they touch icons on the display.

10.5 mm in thickness it will come with a 3-megapixel camera, a music player and microSD memory slot. It will also come with a Bluetooth stereo headset and a Giorgio Armani leather carrying case.

According to the two company's the phone will "meet the needs of those who aspire to own a technologically advanced and beautifully designed telephone with which to communicate and complete their lifestyle".

"We make as much of a personal statement with the mobile phones that we carry or the televisions we have in our living rooms as we do with the shoes and bags we wear or the furnishings we chose to place in our homes", said Giorgio Armani.

The new mobile phone will be available at Giorgio Armani’s flagship stores and selected mobile phone shops in major European countries from November 2007.