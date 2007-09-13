Samsung Armani phone is revealed in already-exists shocker

Remember the news we reported a while back from the Korea Herald that Samsung was planning a designer handset team-up with Armani?

It seems the handset in question has been revealed at a dealer show in Holland and - gasp - it's one we already know about.

Indeed we can reveal that the forthcoming phone (initially predicted an October launch) is none other that the Samsung SGH-P520 leaked earlier this year on a French Samsung site.

The P520 is a triband GSM with EDGE handset, measures 88 x 54 x 8.9mm, boasts a 262k colour QVGA touchscreen, a 3-megapixel camera with video recording, microSD card slot, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

What? Does this mean high-end partnerships can just take any new handset, stick on a designer label on it and charge more for the prestige? 'Fraid so, fashion-lovers.

The price for this device is shown as 400 euros - although we assume that's a dealer price. We will bring you more on this "high-end" handset when we can.

Remember in the mean time though that those initial Korean sources predicted the Armani/Samsung branding to extend to areas outside of just phones.

"The company is going to make a new category called 'IT luxury products' jointly with Armani. The Armani phone will be launched in Europe in October and we plan to expand the brand to other businesses as well."

So, Samsung might yet have some surprises coming our way that Dutch dealers can't spoil...