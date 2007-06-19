  Samsung shows off SGH-E950, SGH-E840, SGH-J600 mobile phones

Samsung today unveiled three (of apparently 53 new handsets) mobile phones aimed at the fashion market at the CommunicAsia 2007 event in Singapore today.

All three models boasts "luxurious, stylish designs and innovative features, targeted at Southeast Asian consumers who want eye-catching mobile phones which do not compromise on high-tech multimedia features".

The three models all offer a "Touch Sensitive Keypad". According to Samsung, unlike ordinary keypads, Touch Sensitive Keys respond to just a "light sweep of the fingers", and the back-lit keys automatically illuminate in blue when you slide up the phone.

The SGH-E950 is a powerful 3-megapixel camera phone, essentially an improved SGH-E900 but equipped with the improved, unique touch navigation user interface.

The SGH-E840 claims the title of the slimmest slider in the world, boasting a super slim frame of just 10.6mm and a glossy, tempered glass mirror-like surface.

The SGH-E840 also features a web micro browser specifically made for handset use that displays web pages on a vertical, scrollable screen, letting users zoom in and out for easier viewing.

The SGH-J600 comes with an affordable 1.3-megapixel camera, and comes in a variety of colours including Dark Gray, Purple Blue, Cool Silver and Coral Pink.

The E950 will be available in Southeast Asia from July, while E840 and J600 have been launched this month in select Southeast Asian markets.