  Samsung launches new mobile WiMAX products

Samsung has taken the wireless generation a step further with its launch today of three new products in Korea connecting to WiBro.

First up, the SPH-M8100 is a PDA WiBro smartphone with wireless internet, voice and video call services through WiBro and CDMA 1x EV-DO. The phone comes as a 2.8-inch colour touchscreen display with a TV-out, an MMC card slot, plus two cameras for photos and video-calling.

Samsung has also released a convergence device, the P9000, capable of providing voice and multimedia data communications via WiBro. It has all the standard PC features from music player, video and surfing.

Finally, Samsung's WiBro USB Dongle that can access both WiBro and HSDPA services connecting to a USB port. It can reach 13MB high-speed wireless internet services in built-up locations and the Dongle can also access wireless internet services via HSDPA.

We will keep you posted on UK availability and prices.