Samsung showcases Ultra Smart F700

Samsung is showcasing its latest smartphone, the Ultra Smart F700 at the 3GSM World Congress next week.

The F700 has a full QWERTY key pad that slides out from underneath it, as well as a touchscreen for those who prefer its feel for inputting.

The interface has been designed to facilitate "drag and drop" with a finger or stylus; volume, playlist control, and screen brightness can all also be manipulated on the touchscreen.

The Ultra Smart has the latest HSDPA technology under its bonnet, promising an eventual speed of 7.2Mbps, although we in the UK are rather far off from that lofty goal that the moment.

The F700 also incorporates a full HTML browser as the 2.78-inch screen makes it easy to view web pages.

In addition, it also boasts a 5MP camera as well as Bluetooth, and of course a music player.

This is a top of the line smartphone from Samsung, and although it will be flaunted in front of the world's tech press at 3GSM, there's no news of when, or even if, it'll be coming to the UK and Europe.