CES 2007: Samsung unveils 10MP cameraphone and new Ultra Editions

Samsung has proudly done what no mobile phone manufacturer has done before it, and has launched a 10MP camera phone, the SCH-B600.

Also unveiled at CES was a 3.2MP camera phone for the US market, and several Ultra Edition handsets, also destined for the USA.

B600 is 6mm thinner and 10g lighter than the V770 7MP camera phone, and features the addition of mobile TV capability via Satellite.

Featuring the same specifications of a basic compact camera, the phone has a 3x optical zoom as well as 5x digital zoom, auto focus, and flash. An LED autofocus also aids with focusing in low-light conditions.

It also, of course, features music and video playback, and has a MMCmicro memory card slot.

The SCH-A990, the first 3.2MP camera phone to be available in the US, is no slouch in the mobile phone department either, with Bluetooth connectivity, video recording, and V CAST to view video and V CAST Music to download music.

In the Ultra Edition range, Samsung has launched the SPH-m610, the thinnest clamshell available in the US at less than half an inch deep. It also features a QVGA internal display, 2MP camera phone, Bluetooth, speakerphone, voice recognition, and a MicroSD slot.

Also from the Ultra Edition range is the Trace, the slimmest candybar handset in the US, measuring 0.33 inches in depth. It also features an MP3 player, Bluetooth, external memory, and a landscape-oriented display.

And finally, Samsung has announced plans to develop a limited edition The Simpsons Movie mobile phone. As you would hope, it will be yellow inside and out, and come preloaded with film content.