Samsung launch "Optical Joystick" SCH-V960 phone

Samsung has launched a new mobile phone that features what it is claiming the world's first mobile phone featuring an optical joystick.

The Samsung SCH-V960, or to give it its more user friendly title - the "Optical Joystick" Phone is promising to revolutionise the way users interact with the menu and user interface of mobile handsets.

Users utilise the optical joystick key by placing their finger and moving a cursor to navigate through the menu, similar to a cursor of a mouse on a PC with optical sensors will read and react to users' finger movement.

Samsung says that users can point the cursor and click directly on icons on MyScreen, similar interface to that on a PC environment, and gain direct access to frequently used menus such as photo album, messaging, and music menu. Users can also use the Optical Joystick to easily scroll through the play list while listening to their music.

Through an illumination sensor, the Samsung V960 also includes a "Smart Lighting" feature that automatically controls the brightness of the LCD screen and keypad.

In addition, the V960, which weights 102 grams also sports a 2 megapixel camera, GPS, Bluetooth, microSD external memory slot and a 2.12-inch 240 x 320 262K colour TFT screen.

Kitae Lee, President of Samsung's Telecommunication and Network Business said, “As the importance of user-friendly interface increases, Samsung is researching and developing methods that enhances intuitive use of mobile phones. Samsung will continue to combine innovative idea and the latest technology that will benefit our end users".

The V960 will be launched in the Korean market at the end of December. No word as yet as to whether the phone will get a UK or US launch?