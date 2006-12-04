  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Samsung phone news

Samsung unveils 3 new Ultra Edition mobiles

|
  Samsung unveils 3 new Ultra Edition mobiles

Samsung has unveiled the next trio of handsets in its Ultra Edition range of super-thin mobiles.

According to reports coming from a trade conference in Hong Kong, they're called the Ultra Music F300, the Ultra Video F500, and the Ultra Messaging i600, which supports HSDPA-accelerated downloads.

The F300 and F500 are both tri-band GSM/GPRS/EDGE mobiles with 2MP cameras.

The F300, as the music device, looks more like an MP3 player than a phone, with a slider keyboard. It reportedly supports Bluetooth 2.0 stereo (A2DP), and features an FM radio. Storage is provided by 100MB of memory and a MicroSD card slot.

The F500 Video has a 2.4-inch screen, slider keypad, and supports a number of music and video format. Memory is provided by microSD cards and 400MB of built-in memory.

The i600 is a smartphone already spotted at IFA in August. The skinny device has Blackberry-like features, with a 2.3-inch, 320 x 240 screen, fully QWERTY keyboard, and a 1.3MP camera. Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity are built-in, as is 64MB of RAM.

No word from Samsung UK on pricing and availability here, although they most probably will make an appearance in the first quarter of next year.

PopularIn Phones
  1. Samsung Galaxy S10 specs, release date, news and rumours: What we know so far
  2. Google Pixel 3 specs, release date, news and rumours
  3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor brings 4K HDR and premium smartphone features to the mid-range
  4. Honor sells 1 million Honor 10 handsets, the mid-range is alive and kicking
  5. HTC U12+ initial review: More than meets the eyes
  1. BlackBerry Key2 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
  2. HTC U12+ official wallpapers revealed, which is your favourite?
  3. Vivo might launch its Apex phone with pop-up camera at 12 June event
  4. OnePlus 6 vs OnePlus 5T vs OnePlus 5: What's the difference?
  5. iPhone XI, iPhone 11 or iPhone X2: What's the story so far with the new 2018 iPhone?

Comments