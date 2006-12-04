  Samsung unveils 3 new Ultra Edition mobiles

Samsung has unveiled the next trio of handsets in its Ultra Edition range of super-thin mobiles.

According to reports coming from a trade conference in Hong Kong, they're called the Ultra Music F300, the Ultra Video F500, and the Ultra Messaging i600, which supports HSDPA-accelerated downloads.

The F300 and F500 are both tri-band GSM/GPRS/EDGE mobiles with 2MP cameras.

The F300, as the music device, looks more like an MP3 player than a phone, with a slider keyboard. It reportedly supports Bluetooth 2.0 stereo (A2DP), and features an FM radio. Storage is provided by 100MB of memory and a MicroSD card slot.

The F500 Video has a 2.4-inch screen, slider keypad, and supports a number of music and video format. Memory is provided by microSD cards and 400MB of built-in memory.

The i600 is a smartphone already spotted at IFA in August. The skinny device has Blackberry-like features, with a 2.3-inch, 320 x 240 screen, fully QWERTY keyboard, and a 1.3MP camera. Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity are built-in, as is 64MB of RAM.

No word from Samsung UK on pricing and availability here, although they most probably will make an appearance in the first quarter of next year.