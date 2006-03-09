  1. Home
CeBIT 2006: Samsung announce 3G SGH-Z400 and slim SGH-D780 phones

  CeBIT 2006: Samsung announce 3G SGH-Z400 and slim SGH-D780 phones
Samsung has launched two new handsets at CeBIT in Hannover with the launch of the 3G enabled Z400 and what it is claiming is the world's slimmest slider D870.

Samsung's latest 3G handset is the SGH-Z400. The 18.4mm thick phone comes with a 2 megapixel camera, document viewer, and an external memory slot. Like the D600 the phone offers Bluetooth and TV-output function.

The D870 is just 13mm in thickness with slide-up design. Keeping up with Sony's Ericsson's newly announced K800, the phone comes with a 3.13 megapixel camera, microSD memory slot, document viewer, TV-output function, as well as Bluetooth stereo headset (A2DP) function.

Samsung says it has announced the new slim designs because of the “consumers' desire for thinner handsets”.

Samsung says it is strengthening its slim line-up and new portfolio of slim handsets will be introduced by Samsung around the world throughout 2006.

