  CeBIT 2006: Samsung i310 becomes world's first 8GB Hard Disk embedded smartphone

Samsung has unveiling the world's first 8GB hard disk embedded smartphone

The Samsung SGH-i310 is the world's first mobile phone equipped with an 8GB hard disk drive and is likely to change the way people manage and use mobile phones.

While other models including those recently launched by Sony Ericsson have opted for flash based systems, Samsung is the first to adopt a hard drive even though the moving parts aren't considered as robust.

However the company has different opinions and announced three models equipped with a hard disk drive; the SPH-V5400, the world's first 1.5GB HDD embedded phone, the world's first 3GB HDD embedded phone called the SCH-V7900 and the world's first 3GB HDD Music smartphone, the SGH-i300.

Samsung is hoping that the i310 will allow users to store a plethora of digital camera images as well as MP3 tracks. It enables users to carry around roughly 2,000 songs.

The i310 comes with the latest version of Windows Mobile 5.0 for Smartphones as well as featuring a 2 megapixel camera with flash, microSD slot, document viewer and TV output.

It also supports enhanced music function with Bluetooth stereo, digital power amp and dual speakers.

The i310 will be shown to the public at CeBIT from March 9th to March 16th. It will be introduced in the European market during the second half of this year.