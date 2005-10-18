Samsung launches 3Gb hard disk mobile phone

First, it was the digital camera that was under threat from the mobile phone, now it seems the MP3 player is too. Samsung has launched a hard disk based mobile phone in South Korea that promises 3Gb of on-board storage to store a plethora of MP3 files and photos.

The new phone called the SPH-V7900 comes a year after its last efforts. A 1.5Gb unit, the SPH-V5400 went on sale in December, 2004.

The SPH-V7900 phone will house two cameras (one with 2 megapixel resolution) for video conferencing via 3G/UMTS, dual screens and twin speakers in a clamshell twist housing.

The phone will support playback of MP3/AAC/AAC+/MPEG4 files.

The camera offers a 2x optical zoom and TV output socket, with the main TFT LCD screen boasting QVGA (240x320 pixels) resolution.

Samsung claims users will be able to get 4.5 hours of talk and 200 hours standby.

Unfortunately, the SPH-V7900 will be a CDMA (Code Division Multiple Access) model and only sold in South Korea, but the company is said to be preparing a hard-drive-based Smartphone for the European market with similar features.

