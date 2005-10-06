Samsung and Bang and Olufsen release the Serene mobile phone

Following the announcement from Samsung and Bang & Olufsen that the two companies are to partner to create a mobile phone, the company today unveiled the fruits of their labour called Serene.

The idea behind Serene was to create a mobile phone that is dedicated to one prime purpose: to enable comfortable and convenient communication.

Serene consists of two equal parts that are tied together by an aluminium hinge. The display and microphone are placed in the lower shell in a landscape orientation and the circular keyboard and loudspeaker is placed in the upper shell with an elegant thumb operated wheel in the middle taking care of all primary operations.

Serene comes with a triangular charger/docking station made in polished anodized aluminium with a cut-out for the phone. If the phone is placed in the docking station or the phone is used in a table mode it can be used as a mini-laptop as the display can turn 180 degrees for convenient use in this position as well.

As a special feature for Bang & Olufsen customers, a special DECT docking station is available which enables Serene to synchronise its phonebook with the domestic cordless system of telephones from Bang & Olufsen.

Serene will be launched in Europe, Russia and Ukraine later this year.

It will retail in Bang & Olufsen stores for approximately 1100 Euros (£600) inclusive of a special Bang & Olufsen DECT accessory and in Samsung retailer partners for approximately 1000 Euros (£550) without the DECT accessory.