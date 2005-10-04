Samsung launch D600 mobile phone in Europe
|
Samsung has launched the new SGH-D600 in France today and plans to showcase this handset in the UK, Germany, and other European countries by the end of the month.
This quad-band GSM is the follow up to the hugely popular Samsung D500 and features a upgraded 2MP digital camera.
The camera phone will also offer video capture, TV-output, QVGA display, MP3/AAC playback, voice recording, stereo, and Bluetooth all in a package that weighs 103 grams.
The user will have access to 81Mb of memory as well as expanding that further by using TransFlash
We will keep you posted.
Thanks to SamsungHQ for suggesting the story.
