  Samsung launch D600 mobile phone in Europe

Samsung has launched the new SGH-D600 in France today and plans to showcase this handset in the UK, Germany, and other European countries by the end of the month.



This quad-band GSM is the follow up to the hugely popular Samsung D500 and features a upgraded 2MP digital camera.



The camera phone will also offer video capture, TV-output, QVGA display, MP3/AAC playback, voice recording, stereo, and Bluetooth all in a package that weighs 103 grams.



The user will have access to 81Mb of memory as well as expanding that further by using TransFlash



Thanks to SamsungHQ for suggesting the story.



