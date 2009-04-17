Win a Samsung Tocco Ultra Edition
Pocket-lint has teamed up with Dial-a-Phone to bring you the chance of winning this much-awaited mobile from Samsung.
The Samsung Tocco Ultra is the follow-up to the Tocco launched last year, which was apparently the UK's best selling contract device in the second half of 2008.
The tech specs include a 2.8-inch AMOLED touchscreen, haptic touch technology and an 8-megapixel camera with a dual LED flash. You'll also get GPS navigation, geo-tagging, music player and up to HSDPA 7.2 Mbps, for high speed internet access.
To be in with a chance of winning this smart handset just answer the question below.
This competition has finished.
