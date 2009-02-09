Win a Samsung Armani M7500
|
Pocket-lint has teamed up with Dial-a-Phone to give one lucky reader the chance to win this designer phone.
The specs include a 3-megapixel camera, 3.5mm jack, bundled 1GB memory card, soft touch finish, reinforced glass display, while the Emporio Armani logo in metal is prominently adorned on the back with a hidden external speaker.
To be in with a chance to win this handset, just answer the simple question below.
This competition has finished.
PopularIn Phones
- Is your iPhone storage full? Here's how to free up space on iPhone
- Want to see the iPhone X in gold? Here you go, thanks to the FCC
- Motorola Moto G6, G6 Plus and G6 Play shown off in full renders
- Apple's hot new iPhone 8 Plus (Product) Red edition is here
- Samsung Galaxy S9+ vs Galaxy Note 8: What's the difference?
- Samsung Galaxy S9+ vs Galaxy S8+: What's the difference?
- Motorola Moto G6 specs, news and release date: Everything we know so far
- Huawei P20 review: Every inch the flagship alternative
- Where to buy the new red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus
- Porsche Design Huawei Mate RS initial review: In technological pole position?
Comments