Samsung has confirmed that it will announce the Galaxy A54 phone at an event on 18 January.

While Samsung didn't explicitly mention the Galaxy A54 itself, it's a fair bet that the phone is the one being mentioned on the Samsung India website. The company does say that it intends to announce a new Galaxy A-series device during that 18 January event and given the rumours and leaks we've been seeing, it's sure to be the one we're expecting.

In fact, the Galaxy A54 already appeared in an Indian certification database just days ago which tipped us off that a release is likely just around the corner.

As for what we can expect Samsung to announce in terms of specifications, the Galaxy A54 is expected to come with a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate capabilities. 8GB of Ram is likely to be included, while Samsung's own Exynos 1380 is set to be tasked with processing data.

Moving on to cameras, a 50-megapixel main camera is expected to be joined by a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera. Beyond that, a 32-megapixel camera is thought to be out front and will be in charge of taking selfies.

Now that we have an idea of when the new Galaxy A54 will be announced we can start to look for other details including confirmation of that hardware and, of course, pricing.