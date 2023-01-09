(Pocket-lint) - The next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will reportedly take place on Wednesday 1 February 2023.

A teaser posting has been found on an official Samsung webpage that reveals the date of the event. It is expected that the Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra will all launch that day.

The teaser was found on a Colombian sub-domain of Samsung.com. It doesn't say much, just that "epic moments are approaching...". However, there is an image of the triple-camera system that has appeared in leaks of the new Ultra model that have appeared over the last few months.

If the date is final, we expect to receive official confirmation of the event soon. We don't yet know where Unpacked will occur, but it is very likely to be streamed online too. We hope to have someone from Pocket-lint in attendance.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

While the launch event is likely to be at the start of February, the phones aren't expected to be available until a couple of weeks later. Rumours have it that they'll hit stores on 17 February.

The main change to the series (over last year's models) is said to be coming to the Samsung Galaxy S23 and Plus models. They will adopt similar designs to last year's Ultra version, it is claimed.

Writing by Rik Henderson.