Samsung Display is giving us a glimpse of a possible future for the Galaxy Z Fold line during CES 2023. It has unveiled concept OLED technology that can slide out rather than fold.

In fact, the Samsung Flex Hybrid prototype contains both foldable and slidable screen technologies to allow for an even wider display once expanded from a conventional phone form factor.

With foldable tech on the left-hand side and slidable on the right, it means that a user could have the option of a 4:3 10.5-inch internal screen for daily tasks, then expand it to a 16:9 12.4-inch display to watch video content.

In addition, a 17-inch slidable screen will be available to view pubically at CES. Two concepts will be shown, with the Flex Slidable Solo - which slides in one direction - and the Flex Slidable Duet - which expands in both directions.

This technology means you can carry around a monitor easily, as it'll just be 13 to 14-inches wide, but then transform it into a 17.3-inch display.

Samsung Display will also show an upgraded version of its QD-OLED technology, as used in some 2022 TV models.

This includes adoption in its ultra-wide 49-inch computer monitor, plus a new 77-inch screen for TV use.

Finally, a digital cockpit will be demonstrated, showing how combined 34-inch and 15.6-inch curved displays can be used for the driver to see the road, but also for entertainment while in automnomous driving mode.