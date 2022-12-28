The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was revealed in early January, a few weeks before the company revealed the Galaxy S22 series, but until recently, there was very little mention of an S22 FE, suggesting it might not be coming at all.

A report has now appeared though, claiming the Galaxy S22 FE - or S22 Fan Edition - could be revealed in early February, which is around the same time as the Galaxy S23 series is rumoured to debut.

According to tipster RGcloudS (via MySmartPrice), the Samsung Galaxy S22 FE will replace the apparently cancelled Galaxy A74 5G and come with a 108-megapixel main camera and the Exynos 2300 4nm chipset. For reference, the S23 series is expected to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with no Exynos models this time around.

The tweet claimed the S22 FE would be revealed within a second part of Galaxy Unpacked, alongside the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE tablet, with the Galaxy Tab S9 series of tablets waiting until later this year.

Samsung has yet to officially confirm anything, including a date for Unpacked, though typically the Fan Edition model is released before the new Galaxy S series arrives. It would therefore have made more sense for the S22 FE to launch at CES 2023, though that doesn't seem like it will be the case.