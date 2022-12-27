Samsung is expected to hold its next Galaxy Unpacked event at some point in the beginning of February, where rumours suggest the Galaxy S23 series will debut.

We've already seen plenty of leaks surrounding the devices, which we have rounded up in our Samsung Galaxy S23 rumour feature, but the latest officially shows off the design and colours expected for the S23+ and S23 Ultra.

We say officially, though Samsung itself hasn't released the images. Instead, 91Mobiles has got its hands on what it claims to be marketing material for the devices. The material is said to have come from "industry source" and it reveals the S23+ and the S23 Ultra, but not the standard S23.

Based on the material, the rumours surrounding the designs of the devices appear to be accurate, with the S23+ and S23 Ultra featuring individual lenses on the rear outside of a camera housing. They also both have a centralised punch hole camera at the top of the display.

Based on the leaked marketing material, as well as previous leaks, the signature colour for the S23 will be pink for 2023, the signature colour for the S23+ will be purple and the signature colour for the S23 Ultra will be green.

For now, nothing is official - not even the date of the next Galaxy Unpacked - but we will update our Galaxy S23 feature as soon as any information appears.