We're not far off the full launch of the Samsung Galaxy S23 phones but there are already various leaks appearing.

It is thought that the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will take place in the first week of February 2023 and that's when the full reveal will take place. In the meantime, there are nuggets of info appearing about the future phones, including the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specs being just recently confirmed.

Now the expected signature colours of the Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra phones have leaked. According to a report by SamMobile, there will be various colours of each of the different variants of the new Samsung phones but the signature colours will stand out. According to the report, the signature colours for each model looks like this:

Samsung Galaxy S23+'s signature colour is pink

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra's signature colour is green

Samsung Galaxy S23 signature colour is light gold or pink gold

This report suggests that these colours will feature heavily in the marketing material for the new devices. So you can expect to see these phones shown off in these colours in the new year, though other colours will be available at launch too.

Aside from the colours, other leaks have suggested that the Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra will be very similar looking to the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. That means several rings for the rear-facing cameras and a similar overall aesthetic. Though naturally the phones will be upgraded in various ways.

Specs-wise though the phones will certainly have an upgrade - rocking the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, up to a 6.8-inch display with a 3088 x 1440 resolution and as much as a 5000mAh battery.

We'll have to wait until February to find out more.