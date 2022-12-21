Has the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 date just been leaked?

(Pocket-lint) - The date for Samsung's flagship phone launch event - known as Galaxy Unpacked - might just have been leaked online.

Every year, Samsung hosts a huge launch event that it calls Samsung Galaxy Unpacked. It's the platform the company uses to launch its new smartphones, with the Galaxy S23 family expected in 2023.

The date is often a closely-guarded secret, but a potential day has been shared by notorious Samsung leaker Universe Ice.

Galaxy Unpacked — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 21, 2022

Sharing just the message "February 1", followed by "Galaxy Unpacked" leaves little doubt about what he is referring to - but the timescale fits with the previously-rumoured early-February launch window.

That day is a Wednesday and usually Samsung will open pre-orders and start delivering phone a couple of weeks later.

Samsung's plans over the past couple of years seem to rotate around launching new devices in advance of Mobile World Congress (MWC), held in late-February in Barcelona, Spain.

MWC is the world's largest and most important mobile tradeshow and over the past couple of years, Samsung has launched before the show, so it's then able to pack its stand with devices for all the visiting execs to marvel over.

The timing often puts Samsung ahead of its traditional rivals in terms of launch window, often getting to market before many rival devices have even seen a global launch. Of course, many Chinese companies now announce new devices in late December for the Chinese market in this hugely competitive sector.

There's no confirmation from Samsung, but in recent time we've seen increasing leaks, we have Samsung devices passing through certification bodies, which usually suggests that a product is close to launch.

With CES just around the corner, we'd expect Samsung to get those launches out of the way before teasing Galaxy Unpacked.

