It’s the holiday season, and you know what that means - you don't have long left for shopping for gifts! But why not treat yourself while you’re at it? Electronic Woot, an Amazon company dedicated to electronic items, is giving 50% off Samsung’s wireless charging pads and plugs, giving you the opportunity to stock up on these handy devices.

Wireless charging is the most convenient way to keep your smartphone charged up and ready to go. With Samsung wireless charging pads and plugs, you can easily keep all your devices powered up without a messy tangle of cables. The premium Qi-Certified charging pads and plugs are compatible with all Qi-enabled devices, including the latest Galaxy smartphones, iPhones, watches, buds, and tablets.

For a limited time, you can get these awesome charging devices for an incredible 50% off. Electronic Woot is offering a range of wireless charging pads and plugs at an affordable price range, starting from only $11.99, so you can give the gift of wireless charging without breaking the bank. From now until 31 December, you can take advantage of the 50% off deal to bring power to everyone’s lives.

Samsung 25W USB-C Wall Charger ($11.99 - $19.99)

If you’re looking for an effective and efficient way to charge your devices, you can’t go wrong with the Samsung 25W USB-C Super Fast Wall Charger. This powerful USB-C wall charger provides up to 25W of charging power, allowing you to quickly and efficiently charge your device. The charger has a built-in safety feature that ensures your device is not overcharged.

This charger is also incredibly portable, ensuring you can take it wherever you go. It's designed to be compact, lightweight, and durable, so you can be sure that it won't take up too much space in your bag. Plus, its flexible design allows you to easily plug it into most standard wall outlets and charge all kinds of electronic devices.

Plus, you can get a great discount of up to 50% when you purchase one or two packs of wall chargers. It’s available for as low as $11.99 for a single charger or $19.99 for a pack of 2 - that’s a 50% discount until the end of December.

Samsung Duo 15W Wireless Charging Pad ($34.99)

Do you want to start charging your devices faster, easier, and more conveniently? Look no further than the Samsung Duo 15W Wireless Charging Pad, now available for an exclusive 50% off at a record-low price of $34.99!

This amazing device can simultaneously charge two devices, including smartphones, tablets, earbuds, and more at the same time, so you never have to worry about choosing which device gets the charge. With a 15W super-fast charging system and a built-in cooling system with a fan, your devices will be charged safely and quickly without any damage or overheating.

You'll also love the sleek, slim, and smooth design that it offers. The charging pad is compact, and you can easily fit it wherever you want. Not to mention, the built-in LED indicator light lets you know when your device is properly receiving the charge. When the LED glows green, you know the device is completely charged.

Samsung Duo 15W Wireless Charging Pad charges faster and easier than ever before. Don't wait any longer and grab this amazing offer only at the discounted price of $34.99 before the offer ends on the 31st of December.

Samsung Trio Wireless Charging Pad ($47.99)

It's time to upgrade your phone accessories to the next level! The Samsung Wireless Charger Trio allows you to wirelessly charge up to three devices simultaneously, saving you time and hassle. The sleek and minimalist design complements any room in your home or office, and the 50% discount price of $47.99 until 31 December makes it a fantastic investment.

This wireless charging pad is compatible with most Qi-enabled devices and has six coils that allow you to charge up to three devices simultaneously. This means you can quickly power up your phone and wireless headphones while juicing up your tablet or keep your entire family's devices powered and ready to go.

What makes the Samsung Wireless Charger Trio even more convenient is its fast charging capability and the LED light that intuitively tells you the charging status. You can be sure your devices are safe and sound in the Trio's protective inner material, and its anti-slip rubber pads keep the charger steady on any surface.

Don't miss out on this offer - get the Samsung Wireless Charger Trio for only $47.99 until 31 December, and experience the convenience of wirelessly charging for the entire family!