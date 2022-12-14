Samsung Galaxy A14 specs are confirmed by its FCC certification

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung's unreleased Galaxy A14 phone has received its FCC certification and confirmed a number of specifications along the way.

While Samsung hasn't yet confirmed the existence of the Galaxy A14, we've already seen leaks that include a good look at its three rear cameras and overall design. This new appearance in the FCC database confirms a few more details, too.

At the top of that list is the model name, which in the United States at least will be SM-A145R/DSN. We also know that the battery will have a capacity of 4,900mAh while it'll likely be marketed as 5,000mAh. And the device itself will measure 167.7 X 78.8 X 11.8mm.

Beyond that, we already expect the 5G version of the phone to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 70- chip and just 4GB of RAM, hinting at the device's expectedly modest price point. 64GB of storage will likely be the starting point, too.

As for those rear cameras, a main 50-megapixel shooter will likely be the star of the show while the front-facing selfie camera will be a 13-megapixel part.

In terms of software, there aren't too many surprises here. Look for Android 13 to be the base operating system with Samsung's OneUI Core sitting atop it.

As for a release window, that still isn't clear. But it's likely to be pretty soon so now is the time to keep those eyes peeled if the Samsung Galaxy A14 is on your wishlist.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.