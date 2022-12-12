The Samsung Galaxy S23's 8K video capture might be silky smooth

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung's next big phone release could be about to offer even smoother 8K video recording with the addition of a 30fps capture mode.

While the existing Samsung Galaxy S22 supports 8K video recording at a very cinematic 24fps, a new report by leaker Ice Universe suggests that next year's flagship will offer even smoother capture. That's because it will offer the same 8K video recording capabilities but with the addition of a 30fps option.

While videophiles enjoy 24fps video recording, there is little arguing that the extra frames make 30fps a smoother experience. It's less like a movie, to be sure, but it's a look that daytime TV shows have been pushing into our eyeballs for years. Now, it sounds like Samsung is about to follow suit.

S22 8K 24fps→S23 8K 30fps — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 9, 2022

That, presumably, means that the already voluminous 8K video files the Galaxy S22 produces will get even bigger thanks to those extra frames. If you're on the fence about which capacity Galaxy S23 to buy, that might well be something that is worth considering.

The Galaxy S23 lineup was already looking interesting before this news, not least because the Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to use a new 200-megapixel camera — a notable improvement over the existing 108-megapixel camera that the Galaxy S22 Ultra has to offer.

As for when all of this will become official, nobody knows. But Samsung is likely to take the wraps off its next flagship phones in or around February 2023 if past years are anything to go by.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.