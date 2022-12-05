(Pocket-lint) - Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 isn't all that old but attention is turning to what will replace it - and we're told the Z Flip 5 could sport big changes.

The Z Flip 5 will, according to a new report, see Samsung add a much larger cover screen than the Galaxy Z Flip 4's existing 1.9-inch affair. In fact, display analyst Ross Young expects the size of the screen to increase pretty dramatically, saying that it could be larger than three inches.

As I told my Super Followers yesterday, there are a couple of important changes coming to the Z Flip 5... pic.twitter.com/rEcD2DvaWw — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) December 1, 2022

While Young either doesn't know or is unwilling to say exactly how large that screen will be, anything around the three-inch mark will be a notable improvement. The cover screen is what most people use to check the time and notifications, but by making it larger Samsung could open the door to better use cases while providing more space for content.

A larger cover screen isn't the only change that Samsung is set to make, according to Young at least. He also believes that Samsung is set to use "a different hinge design which could reduce the visibility of the seam" which would be a big deal indeed. While foldable phones have done a better job of hiding that seam in recent years, it's still very visible. Samsung's ability to reduce that would be a big improvement if this report comes to fruition.

We're likely to have to wait a good long while before we know whether that's the case or not, however. Samsung is unlikely to announce the Z Flip 5 until around August 2023, meaning there is plenty of time for it to work on whatever it has cooking over there.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.