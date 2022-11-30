This right here is the Samsung Galaxy A14

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung's unannounced Galaxy A14 has appeared in leaked press shots and it looks pretty good for a budget handset, too.

The phone, which is expected to come with a large 6.8-inch Full HD+ display, has been shared by leaker Evan Blass. He says that these images are the real deal and will be used by Samsung for press purposes, rather than the unofficial renders that had been shared before now.

These images show the front, back, and side of the phone including a trio of cameras around the back alongside an LED flash. The main camera is expected to be a 50-megapixel shooter, with a 13-megapixel camera handling selfie duties around the front.

On the inside, we've been told to look forward to an as-yet-unknown Exynos chip and a 5,000mAh battery.

The phone itself is expected to be "quite aggressively priced" while Blass also expects that carriers will offer "numerous ways to take it home for free".

As for when Samsung is expected to finally take the wraps off the Galaxy A14, we still don't have any concrete information. However, the report by Blass appears to suggest that it isn't too far out, saying that Samsung will announce it after "people have already done their holiday shopping" as part of the recent Black Friday and Cyber Monday festivities.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.