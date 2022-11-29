How to activate Samsung easy mode

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung's smartphones are some of the very best on the market, and rightly have a reputation for pushing the boundaries of what a phone can do.

That means they can be a little complicated to get your head around if you're not an experienced smartphone user, though. Thankfully, there's a very useful mode that you can toggle to make things simpler - easy mode. Here's how it works and how to turn it on.

We've got more tips and tricks for the Samsung Galaxy S22 right here, too, if you prefer.

What is Samsung easy mode?

What Samsung calls easy mode is effectively a setting on its smartphones that makes its display significantly easier to read.

It works by making your app icons a bunch bigger, as well as all buttons and fonts, to make it easier to read what's on your phone's display.

This is perfect for those with visual impairments but also for those newer to smartphones, like older people.

It also simplifies your home screen and adds an "Apps" button to make it obvious where to find your apps list.

How to turn on Samsung easy mode

Turning on easy mode is relatively straightforward - follow these steps to activate it.

Swipe down from the top of your display and tap the gear icon at the top right corner Select Display in your settings Scroll down until you see Easy mode and tap on it Toggle the setting on using the switch

Underneath the toggle when it's on you'll see some extra settings to customise, including the tap-and-hold delay and high contrast keyboard colour settings.

Now when you go to your home screen it'll have larger icons and new shortcuts to add contacts straight to your home screen, too.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.