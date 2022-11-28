Samsung has confirmed when it'll announce the Galaxy S23 lineup

(Pocket-lint) - If you're waiting to get your hands on one of Samsung's flashiest phones we now know when you can expect it to be announced.

We'd already expected Samsung to announce the Galaxy S23 lineup within the first couple of months of 2023 based on previous release windows, but now we know for sure - Samsung will announce the Galaxy S23 models in February 2023.

We know that because Samsung told us. Or, specifically, it told a Korean news outlet. In an interview, one Samsung executive confirmed that “the S23 series will be shown during our own Unpacked event in the United States, which will be held in February”. However, the executive stopped short of saying where that unveiling will happen or whether this will be something that happens towards one end of the month or the other.

If everything goes the way that we expect it to, Samsung will announce three new models in February with the Galaxy S23 Ultra sitting at the very top of the lineup. That model's expected to sport a 200-megapixel camera, among others, while the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is also expected. It also appears that Samsung will get a special version of Qualcomm's speedy new chip, too. If so, that chip will be slightly faster than the ones other companies have had to settle for.

We should of course get confirmation of all of this in a couple of months and we can expect a few more tidbits to leak between now and then, too.

As for other features coming to the handsets, the latest news is that Samsung will borrow a feature from the iPhone 14 and add satellite communications to its devices starting next year.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.