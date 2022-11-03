Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra camera specs leak and it isn't good news

(Pocket-lint) - Anyone hoping for plenty of new camera upgrades from the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra might be out of luck, but there's at least one silver lining.

We're expecting Samsung to announce the base model Galaxy S23, mid-range Galaxy S23+, and high-end Galaxy S23 Ultra in February of 2023 if previous release schedules are anything to go by. Now, a new leak might have told us exactly what to expect on the camera front, at least for that Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The latest news comes via leaker Yogesh Brar and while he backs up previous claims that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will get a 200-megapixel main shooter, things are less promising in other areas. According to Brar, the new phone will get a 10-megapixel 10x periscope camera as well as a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens. Another 10-megapixel 3x telephoto camera is set to round things out alongside that 200-megapixel monster.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

So



200MP + 10MP (10X, Periscope Tele) + 10MP (3x Tele) + 12MP (UW)



On the S23 Ultra should be fun? — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) November 3, 2022

For those following along at home, that means that the Galaxy S23 Ultra's camera system will essentially be the same as the one that's now on sale attached to the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Bar the addition of that 200-megapixel main camera, of course.

Not that this news is inherently bad, because few would accuse the Galaxy S22 Ultra of taking a bad photo. But anyone hoping for sweeping changes across the board will no doubt be disappointed. Let's hope that new main camera makes up for it come February 2023.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.