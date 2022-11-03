Samsung's Galaxy S23+ breaks cover in early Geekbench tests

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung's Galaxy S23+ isn't expected to be announced for a few months yet, but it's already broken cover in super-early Geekbench scores.

We're expecting Samsung to announce three new flagship phones in 2023, with the Galaxy S23+ set to be joined by the base model Galaxy S23 and the high-end Galaxy S23 Ultra. It's the middle child that's surfaced in new Geekbench scores though, and it appears to be the model destined for the U.S. market complete with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip.

With that in mind, let's get into the numbers. If this benchmark result is indeed the Samsung Galaxy S23+, future buyers can expect a single-core score of around 1485 and a multi-core score of around 4844. To put that into perspective, the Apple A16 Bionic that powers the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max manages around 1879 in single-core tests and 4664 in multi-core numbers.

Other interesting points seen from the Geekbench listing include the presence of 8GB of RAM as well as an Adreno 740 GPU handling pixel-moving duties.

With the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 not yet official, we might yet see some speed increases and higher numbers as more software and indeed Geekbench becomes optimised for it. But for now, those scores are more than respectable and beating out an iPhone 14 Pro in multi-core performance is no mean feat.

Samsung is expected to announce all three of its new flagship phones in or around February 2023 if previous release windows are any indication. We can likely expect more details to emerge as we get closer to the big day, too.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.