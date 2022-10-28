Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra's night photos said to be much improved

(Pocket-lint) - Buyers of the next big Samsung phone could be about to get a huge upgrade in night time photography capabilities if a new rumour is to be believed.

We're already hoping for big things from Samsung when it gets around to announcing the Galaxy S23 lineup in the early part of 2023, with at least the Ultra model likely to get a new 200-megapixel camera if rumours are to be believed. Now another rumour has the phone packing the biggest upgrade to night time photography that buyers have seen in five years.

That's the claim by Twitter leaker Ice Universe, with a new tweet saying that it "can be confirmed that S23 Ultra's night photos are very strong." They go on to add that they're "much better" than the photos taken from last year's Galaxy S22 Ultra flagship.

It can be confirmed that S23 Ultra's night photos are very strong and much better than S22 Ultra's. I think it's the biggest improvement of Samsung's flagship mobile phone in five years. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) October 27, 2022

We're still short of plenty of details, of course, but it seems likely that some pixel binning will be going on with that 200-megapixel sensor. That should ensure that low-light photography will get a boost, but we can likely expect Samsung to apply a smattering of computational photography to proceedings as well.

That should be easier to do this year with Samsung expected to add a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and up to 12GB of RAM to its flagship model at least.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.