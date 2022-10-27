The Samsung Galaxy S22's new camera feature reaches for the stars

(Pocket-lint) - Owners of a Samsung Galaxy S22 phone can now take even more impressive photos of the stars using a brand new Astrophoto feature.

The feature, which Samsung says is part of the Expert RAW app, gives users super powers when capturing photos of the night sky. There are more than a few buzzwords in the press release, including "AI segmentation technology" and "multi-frame processing," but that doesn't matter. What matters is you're about to take some stunning photos.

To do that you'll be able to open the Expert RAW app and tap a new button in the top-right corner that enables Astrophoto mode. Here, you can also tap another Sky Guide button that will put a star chart over the night sky, showing you exactly where the constellations are. You'll never miss another shot again.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Samsung reckons that the resulting images will look like they were taken with top-grade professional equipment, but we'll have to see how that actually pans out. Those who fancy themselves as astro artists can use multiple exposures and then use overlays to combine them into a single shot, Samsung says. That sounds cool but, again, we need to see if the results live up to the promise.

Get free Pixel Buds A-Series with Pixel 6a order By Pocket-lint International Promotion · 21 July 2022 For a limited time, Google will throw in the Pixel Buds A-Series free with your Pixel 6a.

This isn't the only new addition that Samsung has brought to Galaxy S22 phones this week. A new Camer Assistant app adds options like the ability to disable Auto HDR, get a faster shutter speed, and more. But that's old news - we told you all about that already.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.