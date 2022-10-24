Samsung Galaxy A54 may get a slightly bigger battery than the A53

(Pocket-lint) - The upcoming Samsung Galaxy A54 could benefit from a slightly larger battery than the one bestowed upon its predecessor, we're told.

According to a new report, the Galaxy A54 will have the benefit of a rated battery capacity of 4,905mAh, an increase over the 4,860mAh battery that Samsung gave its older Galaxy A53.

While that slight increase in capacity isn't going to have a massive impact on battery life on its own, it's always good to see those numbers increase rather than decrease. As for how quickly that battery will be charged, it seems unlikely that we can expect anything too exciting - the current Galaxy A53 can charge at up to 25W, and that seems to be the most likely outcome here, too.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

As for the rest of the phone, there has been talk of a 50-megapixel camera which is actually different than the previous model. The Galaxy A53 had a 64-megapixel main camera.

Apple iPhone 13 deals: Find out where you can find the best deals on the latest smartphones By Conor Allison · 16 June 2022 Find a low price on the Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max.

There isn't a lot else that we know about the Samsung Galaxy A54 or what it will have to offer, but there's a possibility of an Exynos 1380 chip for those who like to keep tabs on those kinds of things. More specs and details are likely to be revealed over the coming months as we get closer to a potential release, whenever that might be. The smart money right now seems to be on something happening around March time, though.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.