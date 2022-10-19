Samsung Galaxy S23 spec leak outs its cameras, CPU, and more

(Pocket-lint) - We're still months away from Samsung announcing its new Galaxy S23 lineup, but a new leak might have confirmed the base model's specs already.

That leak comes via engineer Yogesh Brar who posted what he believes to be the specifications for the Samsung Galaxy S23. Note that these aren't anything to do with the more fancy Galaxy S23 Plus or Galaxy S23 Ultra, but rather the base model that will serve as a less expensive entry into the lineup. Those looking for the best of the best will want to hang fire for more details about those phones.

According to Brar, the Samsung Galaxy S23 will feature a 6.1-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. On the inside, buyers can look forward to a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and 8GB of RAM. Storage will be offered in both 128GB and 256GB variants, we're told.

Around the back, the three cameras are thought to include a main 50-megapixel camera with OIS as well as a 12-megapixel ultrawide shooter. The telephoto will have 10 megapixels to play with, with the same pixel count afforded the selfie camera out front.

Backing up a previous report, Brar also believes the Galaxy S23's battery to sport a 3,900mAh capacity, a disappointing fact given the relatively slow 25W wired and 15W wireless charging capabilities also outed.

In terms of software, we're told to expect OneUI 5 sat atop Android 13.

As for when the new phone will be unveiled, we don't yet know. Conventional wisdom has it happening within the first couple of months of 2023, but we'll have to wait and see what Samsung has cooking before we can be sure.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.