The Samsung Galaxy S23 might be getting a teeny tiny battery

(Pocket-lint) - Those hoping that the new Samsung Galaxy S23 would get a big battery boost over the outgoing Galaxy S22 might be out of luck.

Following the leaking of battery information for higher-end members of the Galaxy S23 lineup a week ago, we have now been treated to information about the battery Samsung intends to put in the base model. And it doesn't make for great reading, with the suggestion of a minor capacity bump over the aneamic Galaxy S22's battery.

The news comes via leaker Digital Chat Station via Weibo. According to the source, the Galaxy S23 will sport a battery with a rated value of 3,785mAh and a typical capcity of 3,900mAh. That might not sound like a large capacity, and it isn't - in fact, it's only 200mAh larger than the Galaxy S22's 3,700mAh cell. And that was already considered to be too small for the device it was powering.

In the case of the Galaxy S23, we're expecting a 6.1-inch, 1080p display with a dynamic refresh rate of between 48Hz and 120Hz, so there's plenty that will need power there. We can only hope that Samsung squashes that refresh rate down whenever it can in the name of battery life gains.

As for the other models in the Galaxy S23 lineup, we're expecting a similar increase to a 4,700mAh battery for the Galaxy S23 Plus. Those buying the Galaxy S23 Ultra will get the biggest battery of all, with Samsung expected to carry the 5,000mAh power plant over from last year's model.

All of Samsung's new phones are expected to be announced in the first couple of months of 2023.

Writing by Oliver Haslam. Editing by Rik Henderson.