Samsung Galaxy S23 specs leak reveals battery and camera info

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung is unlikely to announce its next flagship phone series until February 2023 but that won't stop the rumour mill churning.

Indeed, we've already seen CAD renders of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra, and now we have alleged battery and camera details of a couple of models in the range.

The Samsung Galaxy Plus and Ultra are said to have 4,700mAh and 5,000mAh batteries respectively.

Samsung-specific website GalaxyClub claims to have reached this conclusion through the discovery of battery certification forms on the Safety Korea website.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is said to come with the model number SM-S916 and battery identifier EB-BS916ABY. This cell has a rated capacity of 4,565mAh (rounded up to 4,700mAh). The S23 Ultra's battery is shown to be the same as the one in the S22 Ultra - so therefore is 4,855mAh (rounded up to 5,000mAh).

GalaxyClub also claims that the ultra-wide camera on the rear of the S23 and S23 Plus will be nigh-on identical to the current generation equivalent. The telephoto will be similar, too.

The new handsets will get an improved 12-megapixel front camera though, it is said.

Writing by Rik Henderson.