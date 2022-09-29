Now Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra renders have appeared online

(Pocket-lint) - After alleged renders of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus were posted online on Wednesday, we now have a collection of images of what is said to be the company's next step-up model.

The CAD renders of a claimed Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra show a device with a display of approximately 6.8-inches. It is reportedly a fraction larger than the currently available S22 Ultra, measuring 163.4 x 78.1 x 8.8mm and has "the slimmest bezel ever".

Samsung will also make tweaks to the screen's brightness, colour accuracy and HDR performance, says Smartprix which has posted the pics in collaboration with longtime leaker Steve H McFly (AKA @OnLeaks).

And finally, here comes your very first and very early look at the #Samsung #GalaxyS23Ultra!



On behalf of @Smartprix again https://t.co/bxwWjrEZoh pic.twitter.com/VvevV1wiPO — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) September 28, 2022

Other claimed specifications and features include changes to the rear camera sensors. They are said to be flushed to the rear panel, which is different to the equivalents on the current model.

There's a hole-punch cutout on the top-middle of the display for the front-facing camera, and it is said that Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor will power the device. Some claim that the same CPU will be used universally this time, rather than Samsung's own Exynos chipset, which has traditionally been adopted for some regions.

