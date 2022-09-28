Samsung Galaxy S23 leak reveals major camera design change

(Pocket-lint) - The design of Samsung's next flagship smartphone has leaked, and shows that the 'Plus' model in the series could follow on from the example set by this year's S22 Ultra, by removing the protruding camera bump.

Typically, the 'Plus' and regular models of the S-series flagships feature the same design, but just in different sizes. If the leak is accurate, that would also make it likely that the standard S23 will also be redesigned.

Like the S22 Ultra, the S23 Plus is shown as having three individual, separated lenses protruding from a completely flat back, rather than having them housed together in a bump (or island).

It's an interesting change, and it would make sense for the design language to match up with its current top model, although we are a little sad to see the old design go.

Samsung was one of the first companies to make its camera hump a key part of the design and, while it did protrude, it almost felt like it grew out of the phone's frame.

The leak - from the ever reliable @OnLeaks (in collaboration with SmartPrix.com) - also states that we can expect a slight increase in size from this year's S22 Plus. It's said to be a fraction of a millimetre taller and wider.

It's claimed the phone will feature a 6.6-inch display and - as is typical - this will feature very skinny bezels and a tiny cutout for the selfie camera near the top edge.

Other than that, there's not much more information yet. There have been rumours that we'll see Snapdragon powered models in every market this year, but that has not yet been confirmed.

