Get a stunning deal on Samsung's foldable phones at Best Buy

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung’s range of foldable smartphones has proven popular among consumers. Not only do they offer top-end specs, but they are also incredibly compact, making them a great choice for portability.

Best Buy recently launched an amazing deal on the Samsung Galaxy Z series which includes the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, where you can save up to $1,200.

-

Announced at the Samsung Unpacked event in August 2022, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is currently on sale at Best Buy for $1,499.99.

The smartphone launched with Android 12 and packs a huge 7.6-inch screen, 2176 x 1812 resolution, a 10MP front-facing camera, and a 50MP rear-facing camera. But, supporting all of that real state is the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset - one of the most advanced 5G platforms seen to date.

When folded, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 feels much like any other modern smartphone, albeit a little heavier. But when unfolded, the sheer genius of this phone is on display, offering exceptional performance that’s somewhere in between the Samsung Galaxy S22 and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Plus, you can make use of the innovative split-screen setup - work on multiple tasks at once or drag your photos from your phone into Google Drive - whatever you do, it works seamlessly.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 weighs a mere 9.27 ounces, so it’s perfect for taking with you to work, college, or even on your outdoor adventures. And, thanks to its IPX8 rating, this smartphone is waterproof and able to be submerged in water over 1m in depth.

With an RRP of $1,799.99, Best Buy is offering an absolute steal on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. And, you can save even further if you trade in your old handset, like the Galaxy Z Fold 3, which will save you $900.

If you followed the 90s trend of flip phones, you’ll be amazed by how these phones have transformed. Measuring just under 835cm when folded, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is the perfect pocket phone sporting a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is currently available at Best Buy for just $849.99 and packs the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset - the same CPU as the Galaxy Z Fold 4. It’s compatible with a wealth of voice assistants including Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Nest, Ring, and more.

Capable of recording in 4K, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is also waterproof up to 5 feet deep for around 30 minutes. And, down to its compact size, you can take snaps underwater using the 10MP front-facing camera or 12MP rear-facing camera.

It’s safe to say that the Galaxy Z Flip 4 inherited some of the best traits from the Flip3, but left out the features that simply didn’t work. With a whole new range of colours to choose from, the Flip 4 boasts a matte finish to reduce fingerprints. Also, it still displays the miniature screen on the outside of the phone, when folded, allowing you to send canned responses that work with certain messaging apps. What’s not to love?

Usually priced at $999.99, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 at Best Buy for just $849.99. Similar to the Fold 4, you’ll also be able to save up to $900 when you trade in a qualifying phone.

Not only will you save up to $1,200 on the Samsung Galaxy Z series from Best Buy, but purchasing directly from them also comes with heaps of benefits.

Best Buy Totaltech is an affordable membership service that offers 24/7/365 support. Regardless of what technology you purchase from them, you’ll get unlimited support all year round, no matter which store you went to. Plus, you’ll get up to 24 months of product protection on most Best Buy purchases, including AppleCare+. And, if you can’t wait for your products to arrive, you can either collect in-store or opt for same-day delivery where it’s available.

For just $199.99 for an annual membership, you can enjoy stress-free returns up to 60 days after purchase. With just under 1,000 Best Buy stores, you’re bound to find a store near you, whether you’re picking up a new purchase, exchanging, or returning a product.

One of the most frustrating aspects of buying new tech is the installation process. With Best Buy’s Totaltech membership, you’ll not only get free delivery on your purchases but standard installation too. From mounting a new TV to installing a video doorbell, you’ll be in expert hands. You can also save yourself a trip to the dump since they offer free haul-away for most major appliances and TVs.

But, the benefits don’t stop there. When you purchase Totaltech, you’ll get up to two years’ worth of product protection on most of your purchases. If a product encounters a mechanical failure, Best Buy will either repair your product, replace it, or issue a store credit. That includes a range of products like TVs, computers, smart home devices, appliances, cell phones, game consoles, and more. Similarly, if you purchase an Apple product, you’ll also get the same level and length of protection for new Apple products purchased at Best Buy. Any Mac, iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, HomePod, iPod, Apple TV, display, set of AirPods, Beats earphones and Beats headphones also comes with telephone support as well as a limited warranty from Apple. So, if you’re worried about your products getting damaged, you can feel reassured with Totaltech.

When you join Best Buy Totaltech, you’ll automatically become a member of the My Best Buy program. The program is free and allows you to take advantage of exciting benefits and rewards.

For every dollar you spend on eligible purchases, you’ll accrue points which you can claim and therefore get money-off future Best Buy purchases. You’ll also get a list of all your purchase history, order tracking, and saved items. But, possibly one of the biggest benefits is that you’ll earn 1 per cent back in rewards (0.5 points per $1 spent) and earn a $5 reward every time you accrue 250 points.

If you’ve got your eye on the Samsung Galaxy Z series, you’ll be pleased to know that you can save up to $1,200 on the latest series with in-store trade-in and qualified activation. On top of that, Best Buy Totaltech members get a $100 Best Buy gift card with every purchase.

Making a purchase with Best Buy is not only convenient, but it’s a long-lasting investment too. With Totaltech’s membership which is under $200 per year, you’re not just getting a phone; you’re getting around-the-clock support, extended returns, free delivery, and up to 24 months’ product protection. It’s a no-brainer!