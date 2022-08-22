Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra could be almost identical to S22 Ultra

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung announced the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 during an event on 10 August, and now all rumours are turning towards the next flagship smartphones from the company - the Galaxy S23 series.

We've already heard a couple of reports about the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, but one of latest comes from leaker Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) and it suggests there will be very little difference in terms of design compared to its predecessor.



The size of the Galaxy S23 Ultra is almost unchanged from that of the S22 Ultra, with only an increase of 0.1~0.2mm, 5000mAh, 8.9mm thickness, and still a 6.8-inch 3088x1440 screen.

As long as the Snapdragon 8Gen2 + One UI 5.1 is excellent, the appearance can remain the same. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) August 21, 2022

A succession of tweets detail some rumoured features of the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra. It's said the device will offer "the smallest appearance change in Samsung's history". Apparently, it will measure 163.4 x 78.1 x 8.9mm compared to the S22 Ultra's 163.4 x 78.1 x 8.9mm, though it is said the camera and some other design details may change.

IceUniverse also claims the S23 Ultra will have a 5000mAh battery though - again like the S22 Ultra - and it is said it will continue to offer a 6.8-inch display with a 3088 x 1440 resolution.

Another report claims the S23 Ultra will come with a 200-megapixel main camera though, which we have heard in previous rumours, so while the design of the new flagship Galaxy S smartphone might not change much, its internals could.

The S23 Ultra is expected to be announced in early 2023 and run on the unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, though nothing is official as yet.

