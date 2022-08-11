(Pocket-lint) - Samsung announced the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4, alongside the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro during its Unpacked event on 10 August. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro were also revealed during the event.

All the devices are available to pre-order already and will go on sale on 26 August.

Here's how to pre-order the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4, plus what you get if you do.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 starts at $999.99 in the US and £999 in the UK and. It starts at €1099 in Europe. That's for the 128GB model in one of the four standard colours: Bora Purple, Graphite, Pink Gold or Blue.

There is also a Bespoke Edition that starts at $1199.99 in the US, £1099 in the UK and €1199 in Europe. This model has 256GB of storage and there are 75 customisation options.

You can pre-order the device through Samsung's website, as well as through network carriers including AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and US Cellular in the US, and EE, O2, Vodafone and Three in the UK.

In the US, pre-ordering through the Samsung.com website will get you 256GB for the price of 128GB and a select cover worth $39.99.

In the UK, pre-ordering the Galaxy Z Flip 4 through Samsung.com comes with 12 months of Disney+, 12 months of Samsung Care+ cover and you'll also save 25 per cent off the Galaxy Watch 5 or Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. There's also a free ClearSlim Cover with the Bespoke Edition.

EE, Vodafone and Three also offer the 12 months of Disney+. O2 offers six months. Each carrier has its own offers too when it comes to data and packages.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 starts at $1799.99 in the US and £1649 in the UK. It starts at €1799 in Europe. That price is for the 256GB model in one of the three standard colours: Graygreen, Phantom Black or Beige. There's also a Burgandy option if you order through Samsung.com.

As with the Z Flip 4, you can pre-order the Z Fold 4 through Samsung's website, as well as through network carriers including AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and US Cellular in the US, and in the UK, EE, O2, Vodafone and Three.

In the US, ordering through the Samsung website will get you a Standing Cover with S Pen and a memory upgrade from 256GB to 512GB.

In the UK, if you pre-order through Samsung's website, you will get a Galaxy Note Pack worth £89.99, 12 months of Disney+ and 12 months of Samsung Care+ Cover.

EE, Vodafone and Three also offer the 12 months of Disney+. O2 offers six months. Each carrier has its own offers too when it comes to data and packages.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.