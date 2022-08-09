Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra codename and model numbers appear

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung will announce its next foldable phones in the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 at an event on 10 August, though both models have leaked extensively over the last few months, leaving very little left to be discovered.

The latest reports suggest the same will be the case for the upcoming Galaxy S range too by the time it is revealed in early 2023.

The S23 Ultra's model numbers and codename have appeared (via Pricebaba) and while they don't reveal any specifics about the device, they do highlight its existence and they help when it comes to discovering future leaks relating to the phone.

According to the leak, the S23 Ultra's codename is "DM3" and the model number is "SM-S918". Other model numbers related to the device include: SM-S918BDS, SM-S918U, SM-S918U1, and SM-S918W.

Details on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra's battery and chipset have already surfaced too, with the device said to have the same 5000mAh battery as the S22 Ultra and run the Quacomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform, which will likely be unveiled towards the end of the year.

It is also tipped to be Samsung's first smartphone to offer a 200-megapixel camera and there have been suggestions of a 40-megapixel selfie camera.

For now, nothing is official, but you can read all the rumours surrounding the Samsung Galaxy S23 in our separate feature.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.