Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is official - and it's better than ever

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 4, making a number of tweaks and changes resulting in its most compelling folding phone so far.

Sticking generally to the same format as previous Z Fold devices, there's refinement in just about all areas to create something that's more sophisticated and more refined.

There's a 7.6-inch internal display with narrower bezels and an improved under-display camera that's less noticeable, but still pretty obvious.

Samsung says that the under-display camera isn't really about capturing the best selfies (you can use the main rear camera for that thanks to the design of this device), with the front camera instead designed to support video calling - so quality isn't as important as elsewhere.

The display offers 120Hz refresh rates and is good for 1000 nits brightness, so it should cut through reflections, while there has been more software optimisation to support a wider range of apps.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 launches on Android 12L, designed for larger displays, and the universal taskbar will give you greater flexibility for managing your app experience, a little more like a desktop.

The Z Fold 4 continues to support the S Pen, while there's greater protection around the devices, with a tougher display surface for that main screen, Gorilla Glass Victus on the exterior, armour aluminium frame - and an IPX8 rating, so it can withstand water ingress (but not dust).

There's been a change to the cameras, now reflecting the load-out on the Galaxy S22, so you'll find a 50-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultrawide and a 10-megapixel telephoto, offering 3x optical zoom - and 30x digital Space Zoom.

It's powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, so this is every inch the flagship phone. The pricing reflects that too, starting at £1649 in the UK and $1799.99 in the US for the 256GB model, but with options up to 1TB of storage and the quite frightening price that goes with it.

It will come in green, beige and black colours. There will also be an exclusive burgandy option through the Samsung.com website. Pre-orders start on 10 August, with availability starting 26 August.

Writing by Chris Hall. Editing by Britta O'Boyle.