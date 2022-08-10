(Pocket-lint) - Samsung has launched a new version of its popular flip phone. Arguably the most important flexible smartphone on the market is now into its fourth generation.

At arm's length you might be hard pushed to find much difference between the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and its predecessor - the Z Flip 3 - however, things have been refined, both internally and externally.

Samsung has slimmed down the bezel around the display to give us a more immersive viewing experience and make it easier to use one-handed, while also slimming the hinge to make it more compact.

One update we're glad to see is the updated functionality of the phone's small cover screen. Not only do you get far more clocks and customisation choices, but it can also be set to match your Galaxy Watch theme, and Samsung's Galaxy Themes now also extend to the cover screen.

What's more, there are more easy-access controls from that display, including your Samsung Wallet, which means access to credit cards without having to open your phone.

This cover screen sits alongside two redesigned cameras: one primary 12-megapixel snapper with OIS, and a 12-megapixel ultrawide.

The Flip - of course - lends itself to shooting video and photo from different angles, as have previous editions, but with the latest updates to Instagram and Facebook, you'll get support for those 'Flex Mode' angles from some of the most popular apps on the Play Store.

Another important update is in battery capacity. Where the Z Flip 3 had a 3300mAh battery, the Z Flip 4 squeezes in a 3700mAh cell, offering better battery life as well as 25W wired charging and fast wireless charging.

Like the S22 series, the new Flip (and Fold) both feature the stronger Armour Aluminium frame as well as Gorilla Glass Victus Plus on the outside of the phone. With that, and IPX8 rating against water, it should prove to be a durable and long-lasting device.

With all that - and the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor inside - there's no doubt this is a serious flagship phone, as well as being impossibly cute and practical.

There are four standard colours of the Z Flip 4: Essential Graphite, Pink Gold, Bora Purple and Contemporary Blue.

However, Samsung is also keeping its Bespoke Edition customisation from last year to give you an additional 75 different colour combinations and finishes to choose from.

With these you can choose the colour of the glass and aluminium frame, and create a colour combination just for yourself.

Galazy Z Flip 4 will be available with prices starting from £999 in the UK and $999.99 in the US for the 128GB storage model. Pre-orders start on 10 August, with availability from 26 August.

Writing by Cam Bunton. Editing by Britta O'Boyle.