Here are all the rumours surrounding the Samsung Galaxy S23 family so far.

Samsung Galaxy S23: Ultra, Plus and the story so far

Samsung launches a few smartphones each year, from the Galaxy S range at the beginning of the year, to the Galaxy Z ranges towards the later half of the year, along with a few Galaxy A devices throughout.

The Galaxy S22 series launched at the beginning of 2022, with its predecessors therefore likely due around the beginning of 2023, and there have already been rumours surrounding what we might be able to expect from the next flagship Galaxy S series.

Here is everything we have heard so far about the Samsung Galaxy S23 range.

1 February 2023

Available from 17 February?

A Samsung executive told a Korean news outlet "the S23 series will be shown during our own Unpacked event in the United States, which will be held in February." Building on that statement, we've seen a reliable leaker suggest the date of 1 February for Galaxy Unpacked 2023.

Previous to the confirmation from the Samsung executive, a report suggested the Galaxy S23 will launch in the first week of Febraury in San Francisco, followed by availability from 17 February 2023, which seems to tie in with what the executive said. Nothing is official yet though.

In terms of price, the Galaxy S22 range starts at £769 in the UK and $799 in the US, while the S22+ starts at £949 in the UK and $999.99 in the US and the S22 Ultra starts at £1149 in the UK and $1199.99 in the US.

It's not currently clear if Samsung will stick to the same pricing or increase it slightly, but we would imagine the new devices will be within a similar ballpark.

Galaxy S23 design

Shift to Ultra design

Most rumours suggest the Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+ will offer a similar design to the S22 Ultra by ditching the camera island on the rear and offer the lenses on their own.

There was very little difference in terms of design between the S22 and S21 handsets so it's entirely possible we will see a little more change this time around.

Whatever happens, it is likely the S23 and S23+ will share similarities, while the S23 Ultra will probably be the more premium device. It's been claimed the S23 Ultra will be very similar to the S22 Ultra, though there might be some changes in measurements.

Based on a report, the S23 Ultra will measure 163.4 x 78.1 x 8.9mm, though this is unconfirmed for now.

Galaxy S23 display

Ultra: 6.8in expected

S23+: 6.6in expected

S23: 6.1in expected

Like the designs, there aren't many details on the display specifications of the Galaxy S23 line up yet. We would expect the display sizes to be similar to the Galaxy S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra respectively, though you never know, Samsung could mix it up.

It's been suggested the Galaxy S23 Ultra could come with a quad-edge display. The S22 Ultra has curved edges on the left and right, though a quad-edge display would imply the top and bottom could be curved too.

For reference, the Samsung Galaxy S22 has a 6.1-inch display, while the S22+ has a 6.6-inch display. Both have a Full HD+ resolution and both have a refresh rate between 10Hz and 120Hz.

The S22 Ultra meanwhile, has a 6.81-inch display with a Quad HD+ resolution and a refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz. The S22 and S22+ both have flat displays, while the S22 Ultra has a curved display.

According to a specification leak on Chinese regulatory database TENAA, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will have a 6.8-inch display with a 3088 x 1440 resolution. It didn't mention the quad-edge display though.

Galaxy S23 hardware and specs

Qualcomm processors only?

Special Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip

The Samsung Galaxy S line typically runs on the latest Qualcomm and Exynos processors, depending on the region. It's been claimed however, that Samsung might ditch Exynos for the S23, sticking with Qualcomm only.

The Qualcomm chip the S23 is likely to use is the next Snapdragon platform that was announced in November - the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. It's been claimed the S23 line up might run on a unique version of this chip though, with a higher clock speed than the standard offering.

Should Samsung continue to offer Exynos chips in some regions, it's the Exynos 2300 that has been mentioned. Rumour has it that chip can't compete with the Qualcomm equivalent in all aspects though.

In terms of battery, it's claimed the S23 will have a 3900mAh battery, the S23+ will have a 4700mAh capacity and the S23 Ultra will have a 5000mAh battery.

Galaxy S23 cameras

New front camera?

200MP sensor for Ultra?

There have been claims the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will offer a 200-megapixel HP2 sensor.

There's also been talk that the Galaxy S23 could offer an improved front camera, moving from the 10-megapixel snapper that we've seen consistently over the last couple of years, to a 12-megapixel snapper.

Samsung Galaxy S23 rumours: What's happened so far?

Here is everything we have heard so far about the Samsung Galaxy S23. We will drop any new stories in here as they appear.

A reliable leaker has suggested the date of 1 February for the lanuch of the Galaxy S23 family.

12 December 2022: The Samsung Galaxy S23's 8K video capture might be silky smooth

A report by leaker Ice Universe suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will offer even smoother 8K video capture. It's said to have the same capabilities as the S22 Ultra but with a 30fps option.

12 December 2022: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specs confirmed by Chinese regulator

Samsung's flagship Galaxy S23 Ultra popped up in a Chinese TENAA regulatory filing, confirming some specs and causing confusion about some others.

28 November 2022: Samsung has confirmed when it'll announce the Galaxy S23 lineup

In an interview with a Korean news outlet, a Samsung executive confirmed that "the S23 series will be shown during our own Unpacked event in the United States, which will be held in February".

28 November 2022: Samsung Galaxy S23 touted to get iPhone 14-like satellite features

A report claimed Samsung is testing a new satellite communications feature using 66 low-orbit communication satellites from Iridium.

It's thought that the company wants to allow users to transmit test messages and small images "at hundreds of kbps", potentially opening the door to normal messaging services.

18 November 2022: Samsung's Galaxy S23 might get a unique Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip

A screenshot shared by Ice Universe suggests the Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup may get a special version of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It showed what appears to be a Galaxy S23 Ultra running a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with a clock speed of 3.36GHz. The chip that everyone else will get runs at 3.2GHz.

14 November 2022: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra camera tested against S22 Ultra and Pixel 7 Pro

Ice Universe posted what he claims to be a sample photograph taken with the rear camera of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, along with comparison shots taken using a Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and a Google Pixel 7 Pro.

Korean news site Chosun is suggesting Galaxy Unpacked is going to happen in the first week of February with an event in San Francisco, with devices available from 17 February 2023.

3 November 2022: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra camera specs leak and it isn't good news

According to Yogesh Brar, the Samsung Galaxy S23 will come with 10-megapixel 10x periscope camera as well as a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens.

Another 10-megapixel 3x telephoto camera is set to round things out alongside a 200-megapixel main camera.

3 November 2022: Samsung's Galaxy S23+ breaks cover in early Geekbench tests

The Samsung Galaxy S23+ appeared in early Geekbench tests with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and 8GB RAM.

28 October 2022: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra's night photos said to be much improved

Ice Universe tweeted claiming that it "can be confirmed that S23 Ultra's night photos are very strong."

They go on to add that they're "much better" than the photos taken from last year's Galaxy S22 Ultra flagship.

19 October 2022: Samsung Galaxy S23 spec leak outs its cameras, CPU, and more

Yogesh Brar posted some of the specifications expected for the Galaxy S23.

18 October 2022: Leaked Samsung Galaxy S23 benchmarks can't match iPhone 14 Pro

Early Geekbench 5 numbers for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 are promising, but not exceptional - especially beside Apple's iPhone 14 Pro.

10 October 2022: The Samsung Galaxy S23 might be getting a teeny tiny battery

According to Digital Chat Station, the Galaxy S23 will sport a battery with a rated value of 3,785mAh and a typical capacity of 3,900mAh.

6 October 2022: Samsung Galaxy S23 case leak may confirm camera bump changes

Universal Ice published some images of Galaxy S23 cases, suggesting rumours of the changes to the camera housing are accurate with individual sensors instead of an island.

4 October 2022: Samsung Galaxy S23 specs leak reveals battery and camera info

According to GalaxyClub, the Samsung Galaxy Plus and Ultra are said to have 4,700mAh and 5,000mAh batteries respectively.

GalaxyClub also claimed that the ultra-wide camera on the rear of the S23 and S23 Plus will be nigh-on identical to the current generation equivalent. The telephoto will be similar, too. The new handsets will get an improved 12-megapixel front camera though, it is said.

29 September 2022: Now Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra renders have appeared online

OnLeaks published renders of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra following on from the S23 Plus. It is reportedly a fraction larger than the currently available S22 Ultra, measuring 163.4 x 78.1 x 8.8mm and has "the slimmest bezel ever".

Samsung will also make tweaks to the screen's brightness, colour accuracy and HDR performance it is suggested.

28 September 2022: Samsung Galaxy S23 leak reveals major camera design change

SmartPrix and OnLeaks published some renders of what is said to be the Galaxy S23 Plus, with a rear camera redesign ditching the housing and moving to individual sensors.

The leak also suggested the Galaxy S23 Plus will have a slight increase in size from the S22 Plus. It's said to be a fraction of a millimetre taller and wider, and offer a 6.6-inch display.

22 August 2022: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra could be almost identical to S22 Ultra

Leaker Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) suggested there will be very little difference in terms of design of the S23 Ultra compared to its predecessor.

The succession of tweets claims the device will continue to offer a 6.8-inch display with a 3088 x 1440 resolution, have a 5000mAh battery, run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and measure 163.4 x 78.1 x 8.9mm.

It's also claimed to have a 200-megapixel main camera.

9 August 2022: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra codename and model numbers appear

According to a leak, the S23 Ultra's codename is "DM3" and the model number is "SM-S918". Other model numbers related to the device include: SM-S918BDS, SM-S918U, SM-S918U1, and SM-S918W.

It's also claimed the S23 Ultra will have a 5000mAh battery and run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform.

2 August 2022: Rumours suggest the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will launch with Isocell HP2 camera sensor

Ice Universe claimed the Samsung Galaxy S23 might feature a yet-to-be-announced sensor that sits between the 200MP HP1 and HP2. It's speculated that since the Isocell HP1 and HP3 have 0.64μm and 0.56μm sized pixels, the HP2 will likely find itself in the middle with 0.60μm.

28 July 2022: Qualcomm suggests S23 line will all use Snapdragon chips

In its Q3 2022 earnings call Qualcomm said: "The way you should think about it is Snapdragon will power their Galaxy product line, their Galaxy flagship products. And what I can say at this point is we were 75 per cent on Galaxy S22 before the agreement. You should be thinking about we're going to be much better than that on Galaxy S23 and beyond.

"It's a multiyear agreement. And it's - that's probably what I can tell you. You should think about us powering their devices globally."

11 July 2022: Samsung Galaxy S23 could be powered exclusively by Qualcomm - Exynos set to be ditched from global variants

Industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed Samsung will stick solely with Qualcomm Snapdragon processors on the next S series devices, suggesting it will ditch ts Exynos chipsets for international variants.

22 June 2022: Samsung Galaxy S23 could get improved front camera

GalaxyClubNL reported sources have said that the Galaxy S23 will have a new 12MP selfie camera, compared to the 10MP that Galaxy phones have had for a few years now.

3 February 2022: Galaxy S23 Ultra could come with quad-edge display

It's been suggested the Galaxy S23 Ultra could come with quad-edge display.