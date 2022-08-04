Samsung Galaxy S23: What's the story so far?

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung launches a few smartphones each year, from the Galaxy S range at the beginning of the year, to the Galaxy Z ranges towards the later half of the year, along with a few Galaxy A devices throughout.

The Galaxy S22 series launched at the beginning of 2022, with its predecessors therefore likely due around the beginning of 2023, though there have already been rumours surrounding what we might be able to expect from the next flagship Galaxy S series.

Here is everything we have heard so far about the Samsung Galaxy S23 range.

February 2023

The Samsung Galaxy S23 will likely arrive in early 2023 - probably around February time - though nothing is confirmed for now.

In the past, almost all the Galaxy S devices have launched either on or near Mobile World Congress, which takes place towards the end of February. The Galaxy S21 was the only exception to this rule, launching slightly earlier in January 2021.

In terms of price, the Galaxy S22 range starts at £769 in the UK and $799 in the US, while the S22+ starts at £949 in the UK and $999.99 in the US and the S22 Ultra starts at £1149 in the UK and $1199.99 in the US.

It's not currently clear if Samsung will stick to the same pricing, like they did between the Galaxy S21 and S22, or increase it slightly, but we would imagine the new devices will be within a similar ballpark.

Change up in design?

There haven't been any rumours surrounding the design of the Galaxy S23 series as yet so it's not currently clear if we might see a change up in design this year or not.

There was very little difference in terms of design between the S22 and S21 handsets so it's possible we will see a little more change this time around, but for now, we're in the dark here.

Whatever happens, it is likely the S23 and S23+ will share similarities, while the S23 Ultra will probably be the more premium device.

Similar sizes?

Ultra expected to be better display overall

Like the designs, there aren't many details on the display specifications of the Galaxy S23 line up yet. We would expect the display sizes to be similar to the Galaxy S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra respectively, though you never know, Samsung could mix it up.

It's been suggested the Galaxy S23 Ultra could come with a quad-edge display. The S22 Ultra has curved edges on the left and right, though a quad-edge display would imply the top and bottom could be curved too.

For reference, the Samsung Galaxy S22 has a 6.1-inch display, while the S22+ has a 6.6-inch display. Both have a Full HD+ resolution and both have a refresh rate between 10Hz and 120Hz.

The S22 Ultra meanwhile, has a 6.81-inch display with a Quad HD+ resolution and a refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz. The S22 and S22+ both have flat displays, while the S22 Ultra has a curved display.

Qualcomm processors only?

The Samsung Galaxy S line typically runs on the latest Qualcomm and Exynos processors, depending on the region. It's been claimed however, that Samsung might ditch Exynos for the S23, sticking with Qualcomm only.

The Qualcomm chip the S23 is likely to use is the next Snapdragon platform that is normally announced in December. We'd expect this to be called the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, following on from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, though at the moment, the name isn't confirmed.

Should Samsung continue to offer Exynos chips in some regions, it's the Exynos 2300 that has been mentioned. Rumour has it that chip can't compete with the Qualcomm equivalent in all aspects though.

New front camera?

200MP sensor for Ultra?

It's the camera department that has seen the most rumours so far. There have been claims the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will offer a 200-megapixel HP2 sensor.

There's also been talk that the Galaxy S23 could offer an improved front camera, moving from the 10-megapixel snapper that we've seen consistently over the last couple of years, to a 12-megapixel snapper.

Ice Universe claimed the Samsung Galaxy S23 might feature a yet-to-be-announced sensor that sits between the 200MP HP1 and HP2. It's speculated that since the Isocell HP1 and HP3 have 0.64μm and 0.56μm sized pixels, the HP2 will likely find itself in the middle with 0.60μm.

In its Q3 2022 earnings call Qualcomm said: "The way you should think about it is Snapdragon will power their Galaxy product line, their Galaxy flagship products. And what I can say at this point is we were 75 per cent on Galaxy S22 before the agreement. You should be thinking about we're going to be much better than that on Galaxy S23 and beyond.

"It's a multiyear agreement. And it's - that's probably what I can tell you. You should think about us powering their devices globally."

Industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed Samsung will stick solely with Qualcomm Snapdragon processors on the next S series devices, suggesting it will ditch ts Exynos chipsets for international variants.

GalaxyClubNL reported sources have said that the Galaxy S23 will have a new 12MP selfie camera, compared to the 10MP that Galaxy phones have had for a few years now.

It's been suggested the Galaxy S23 Ultra could come with quad-edge display.

